The Silent Struggle: Saving Arunachal Pradesh's Endangered Languages

In Arunachal Pradesh, tribal elders fear the extinction of their indigenous languages as younger generations lean towards Hindi and other dominant languages. The state, home to a rich tapestry of languages, is witnessing initiatives to preserve these tongues, amidst official support and cultural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the remote slopes of Arunachal Pradesh's Taksing village, Chakiap Bai, a 72-year-old resident, hums an ancestral lullaby in Nah. Yet, his granddaughter, representative of a younger generation, replies in Hindi, marking a linguistic shift.

Arunachal Pradesh, abundant in languages and dialects, faces a dire linguistic future as these tongues approach extinction. Elders like Bai, amidst their concerns, note that the younger generation understands their native Nah but fails to speak it, endangering their cultural legacy.

Efforts, including competitions and the use of smartphones to document oral traditions, strive to preserve these languages. However, challenges remain as English and Hindi dominate educational landscapes, pushing indigenous languages to the brink of silence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

