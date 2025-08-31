Nadda Seeks Divine Blessings for India's Progress
BJP President J P Nadda visited a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, seeking blessings for India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the festival's historical significance and called for wisdom and strength to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nadda was accompanied by key BJP leaders.
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda made a significant visit to a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai on Sunday, expressing a heartfelt plea for divine blessings to propel India's progress under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadda underscored the pivotal role of the Ganesh festival, celebrated publicly since 1893, in India's freedom movement. He reinforced the festival's cultural significance and its embodiment of wisdom, intellect, and the eradication of obstacles.
Joined by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other BJP leaders, Nadda also visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, continuing his quest for divine support in advancing an Atmanirbhar Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- BJP
- Ganesh
- Modi
- Mumbai
- festival
- Lalbaugcha Raja
- Atmanirbhar Bharat
- Lodha
- Fadnavis
ALSO READ
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Earns Record Ovation at Venice Film Festival
Journalist Shot at Manipur Flower Festival: Unveiling Press Freedom Concerns
Sanitation Boost Amidst Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai
Redhead Days Festival: A Fiery Celebration in Tilburg
Mumbai Police Unveils Major Digital Scam: Two Arrested