Nadda Seeks Divine Blessings for India's Progress

BJP President J P Nadda visited a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, seeking blessings for India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the festival's historical significance and called for wisdom and strength to achieve the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nadda was accompanied by key BJP leaders.

Updated: 31-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:07 IST
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda made a significant visit to a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai on Sunday, expressing a heartfelt plea for divine blessings to propel India's progress under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda underscored the pivotal role of the Ganesh festival, celebrated publicly since 1893, in India's freedom movement. He reinforced the festival's cultural significance and its embodiment of wisdom, intellect, and the eradication of obstacles.

Joined by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other BJP leaders, Nadda also visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, continuing his quest for divine support in advancing an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

