Kerala Onam Festivities: Governor's Invitation Clarified Amid Media Speculation

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty rejected claims that the Governor wasn't invited to the Onam celebrations. Despite media reports suggesting otherwise, Sivankutty stated the customary invitation was extended, with an appointment confirmed for September 2. The event will feature cultural programs and a procession culminating on September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday dismissed media reports claiming that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was excluded from the official Onam celebrations hosted by the state government.

Addressing reporters, Sivankutty emphasized that it is a longstanding tradition for the Governor to inaugurate the final day procession of the government's week-long Onam festivities. He assured that Tourism Director Shikha Surendran sent a formal invitation to the Governor's secretary, requesting a meeting to extend the official invite.

According to Sivankutty, the Governor's office confirmed the meeting via WhatsApp, set for 4:00 pm on September 2. The minister questioned the basis for media claims suggesting the Governor was not invited, especially in light of ongoing tensions between the government and the governor over university leadership appointments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to open the festivities on September 3, with cultural events continuing until September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

