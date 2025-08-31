Kerala Onam Festivities: Governor's Invitation Clarified Amid Media Speculation

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday dismissed media reports claiming that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was excluded from the official Onam celebrations hosted by the state government.

Addressing reporters, Sivankutty emphasized that it is a longstanding tradition for the Governor to inaugurate the final day procession of the government's week-long Onam festivities. He assured that Tourism Director Shikha Surendran sent a formal invitation to the Governor's secretary, requesting a meeting to extend the official invite.

According to Sivankutty, the Governor's office confirmed the meeting via WhatsApp, set for 4:00 pm on September 2. The minister questioned the basis for media claims suggesting the Governor was not invited, especially in light of ongoing tensions between the government and the governor over university leadership appointments. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to open the festivities on September 3, with cultural events continuing until September 9.

