Kulgaon-Badlapur's Innovative Solution to Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols
The Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Maharashtra's Thane district introduces an eco-friendly method for dissolving Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols. This initiative aims to prevent environmental damage caused by traditional immersion practices, with ammonium bicarbonate being used to convert waste into useful products.
In a groundbreaking move, the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Thane district has devised an eco-friendly solution for the immersion of Ganesh idols made from Plaster of Paris (POP). The council is using ammonium bicarbonate to dissolve POP idols in specially designated drums, ensuring respectful rituals and reducing environmental impact.
KBMC Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad informed PTI that this initiative is possibly a first for any civic body in Maharashtra. By scientifically dissolving the idols, the council aims to convert POP waste into useful products, thereby preventing pollution.
Although POP idols are celebrated for their intricate designs and affordability, they pose significant ecological challenges as they do not easily decompose in water bodies, causing damage over time. The state government has since banned large POP idols and mandated that smaller idols be immersed in artificial lakes, of which thousands have been established across Maharashtra.
