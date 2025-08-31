Param Sundari Sets Box Office Ablaze on Opening Weekend

The romantic comedy 'Param Sundari', featuring Bollywood luminaries Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm, raking in a remarkable Rs 28.7 crore globally within just two days of its release.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, known for "Dasvi", the film made a strong debut, opening with Rs 7.37 crore domestically, followed by Rs 10.07 crore on the subsequent day.

Set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala, 'Param Sundari' showcases the duo in a lively romantic comedy, promising a heartwarming cinematic experience.