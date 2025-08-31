Left Menu

Param Sundari Sets Box Office Ablaze on Opening Weekend

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has grossed Rs 28.7 crore globally in two days. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy debuted with Rs 7.37 crore domestically. Set in Kerala, the film marks a successful release for Maddock Films under Dinesh Vijan's production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:51 IST
Param Sundari Sets Box Office Ablaze on Opening Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The romantic comedy 'Param Sundari', featuring Bollywood luminaries Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm, raking in a remarkable Rs 28.7 crore globally within just two days of its release.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, known for "Dasvi", the film made a strong debut, opening with Rs 7.37 crore domestically, followed by Rs 10.07 crore on the subsequent day.

Set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala, 'Param Sundari' showcases the duo in a lively romantic comedy, promising a heartwarming cinematic experience.

TRENDING

1
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeid...

 Global
2
US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

US Labor Market Report Set to Shape Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

 Global
3
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation

 Global
4
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025