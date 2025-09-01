Left Menu

N. Chandrababu Naidu: A Legacy of Visionary Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of N. Chandrababu Naidu's tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, IT Minister Nara Lokesh lauds his father's legacy in modernizing governance, enhancing infrastructure, and empowering citizens. Naidu's leadership has witnessed significant advancements in technology, social justice, and irrigation, paving the way for a future-ready state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:48 IST
On Monday, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, marked the 30th anniversary of his father, N. Chandrababu Naidu's, first swearing-in as Chief Minister on September 1, 1995.

Naidu served as the Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004, returning twice more in 2014 and 2024, steering Andhra Pradesh through transformative changes.

In a personal post, Lokesh lauded his father's visionary governance, highlighting advancements in technology infrastructure in cities like Hyderabad and Amaravati while emphasizing social justice, irrigation, and economic growth that have left a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

