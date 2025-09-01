N. Chandrababu Naidu: A Legacy of Visionary Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, marked the 30th anniversary of his father, N. Chandrababu Naidu's, first swearing-in as Chief Minister on September 1, 1995.

Naidu served as the Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004, returning twice more in 2014 and 2024, steering Andhra Pradesh through transformative changes.

In a personal post, Lokesh lauded his father's visionary governance, highlighting advancements in technology infrastructure in cities like Hyderabad and Amaravati while emphasizing social justice, irrigation, and economic growth that have left a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)