Devotion Meets Deluge: Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Halted Amid Landslides
The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended due to heavy rains and landslides that claimed 34 lives. Bookings and services have been canceled with full refunds. A high-level inquiry is investigating the disaster's circumstances.
- Country:
- India
The pilgrimage to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town, Jammu and Kashmir, has been suspended for the seventh day amid relentless rainfall. This decision follows a tragic landslide on a yatra route last Tuesday, which claimed 34 lives.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced the cancellation of all bookings, including helicopter and accommodation services, with a promise of 100 percent refunds until conditions are favorable for resumption. This step is seen as necessary to ensure the pilgrims' safety.
A high-level inquiry, led by Shaleen Kabra, has been launched to investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster. The committee will assess the actions taken prior to the incident, following allegations that officials ignored weather warnings.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaishno Devi
- pilgrimage
- landslide
- rain
- Katra
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Shrine Board
- refund
- inquiry
- safety
ALSO READ
Security Forces Unearth Cache in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara
Omar Abdullah Leads Relief Efforts in Landslide-hit Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah Assesses Flood Damage in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah's Emergency Visit to Flood-Ravaged Jammu and Kashmir
Urgent Call for Sustainable Development in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Extreme Weather