Remembering Priya Marathe: A Friendship Bond Beyond Screens

Actor Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to her late friend and 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Priya Marathe, who passed away at 38 after battling cancer. In a heartfelt social media post, Lokhande reminisced about their special bond, emphasizing Marathe’s unwavering support and courage through life's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:05 IST
Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande expressed her grief on social media following the demise of her co-star and friend Priya Marathe. Marathe, 38, succumbed to cancer, leaving behind a legacy of strength and camaraderie that Lokhande fondly remembered in her tribute.

Lokhande shared cherished memories with Marathe, highlighting their early friendship from the 'Pavitra Rishta' days. The two, along with another friend, formed a close-knit group, deeply connected through shared experiences both on and off the screen.

The emotional note reflected on Marathe's supportive presence during tough times and her courageous battle against cancer. Lokhande's heartfelt goodbye serves as a reminder of the unseen battles many face, urging kindness and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

