Solung Festival Celebrations: Tradition Meets Responsibility in Upper Siang

Minister Balo Raja emphasized cultural preservation, social responsibility, and combating drug abuse during the Solung Festival's opening in Upper Siang. He praised the Adi community's intellect and urged flexibility for growth. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in promoting development were also lauded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for cultural preservation and responsibility, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation, Urban Development, and Land Management Minister Balo Raja urged Upper Siang youth to safeguard their heritage during Monday's Solung Festival inauguration in Yingkiong.

Raja emphasized combining tradition with social duty, avoiding drug abuse, and showcasing cleanliness. He commended the intellectual Adi community for valuing customs while advocating for growth.

Under leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh aims for inclusive, nationwide progress. Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang and other local leaders emphasized cultural identity preservation during the event, which features traditional rituals, dances, and cultural showcases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

