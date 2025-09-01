Arrests Made in Connection to Attacks on Singer and Murder in Gurugram

Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of providing weapons used in the recent crimes targeting Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Fazilpuria and the murder of Rohit Shaukeen.

Identified as Sudip from Jind district and Shakti from Delhi's Gopalpur, the accused were detained by the Sector 40 crime unit in Najafgarh, Delhi, and were presented in court.

The police have taken them into custody for additional questioning, as the suspects admitted to supplying firearms to their accomplices involved in these incidents.