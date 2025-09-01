Fire and Fury Corps: Guardians of Ladakh's Borders and Development
The Fire and Fury Corps, crucial to Ladakh's strategic security and socio-economic development, marked its 26th Raising Day. The Corps, stationed in challenging terrains, protects borders and contributes to regional progress. Recent projects focus on education, health, environmental protection, and tourism in Ladakh's remote areas.
- Country:
- India
The Fire and Fury Corps, based in Ladakh, celebrated its 26th Raising Day, underscoring its pivotal role in defending India's borders and fostering regional development. The Corps, established post-Kargil War, has initiated projects enhancing infrastructure, education, and healthcare in remote regions, making significant socio-economic impact.
General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla led the celebrations, paying homage at the Hall of Fame War Memorial to soldiers who sacrificed their lives. The event also honored members of the Ladakh women's ice hockey team, highlighting the Corps' commitment to community engagement and empowerment.
In the past year, the Corps executed numerous projects under Operation Sadbhavana, including educational upgrades, health initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts like waste removal from the Siachen Glacier. The Corps also promoted tourism, completed solar power installations, and supported the Vibrant Village Programme to enhance local livelihoods.
ALSO READ
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development
Puravankara Secures Major Redevelopment Project in Mumbai
SCO Paves Way for Regional Development Bank: A New Era of Cooperation
Xi Jinping Pushes for Development Bank at SCO Summit
Assam's Push for Development: Echoes of Netaji in Eviction Drives