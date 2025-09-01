Fire and Fury Corps: Guardians of Ladakh's Borders and Development

The Fire and Fury Corps, based in Ladakh, celebrated its 26th Raising Day, underscoring its pivotal role in defending India's borders and fostering regional development. The Corps, established post-Kargil War, has initiated projects enhancing infrastructure, education, and healthcare in remote regions, making significant socio-economic impact.

General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla led the celebrations, paying homage at the Hall of Fame War Memorial to soldiers who sacrificed their lives. The event also honored members of the Ladakh women's ice hockey team, highlighting the Corps' commitment to community engagement and empowerment.

In the past year, the Corps executed numerous projects under Operation Sadbhavana, including educational upgrades, health initiatives, and environmental conservation efforts like waste removal from the Siachen Glacier. The Corps also promoted tourism, completed solar power installations, and supported the Vibrant Village Programme to enhance local livelihoods.