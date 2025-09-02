Transforming Waste Into Want: V21 Sets New Benchmark in Sustainable Packaging

Great Galleon Ventures Limited has relaunched its V21 brand, now in 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) packaging, setting a new standard in sustainable consumer goods in India. As one of the first Indian beverage brands to adopt certified, food-grade recycled plastic for its bottles, GGVL is challenging traditional perceptions by proving that sustainability can align with premium quality.

The newly designed V21 bottle is not only environmentally friendly but also durable and portable, made entirely from post-consumer plastic waste. Its use of rPET significantly lowers the carbon footprint compared to traditional materials, saving millions of litres of water, reducing energy consumption, and preventing substantial carbon emissions.

This initiative addresses India's massive plastic waste issue by promoting circular packaging and reducing solid waste. The refreshed brand resonates with India's younger, environmentally-conscious consumers, aligning with the global trend of increasing rPET adoption. The relaunch is part of GGVL's Bold Planet sustainability charter, committed to systemic change and innovation in consumer packaging.