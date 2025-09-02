Left Menu

Mithun: Cultural Anchor and Economic Driver of the Northeast

The 3rd Mithun Day celebration highlighted Mithun's role as a cultural and economic symbol in Northeast India. Arunachal Pradesh Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasized regional collaboration for Mithun conservation. Recent recognitions have propelled commercial farming prospects, integrating tradition with modern scientific approaches for sustainable economic growth.

At the 3rd Mithun Day celebration, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Animal Husbandry, Gabriel D Wangsu, stressed the importance of regional collaboration in conserving and developing the Mithun, a bovine species integral to Northeast India's culture and economy.

Wangsu outlined recent accomplishments, such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) recognition of Mithun as a food animal, allowing for enhanced commercial farming opportunities. The Mithun is now included in the Domestic Animal Diversity Information System (DAD-IS), marking a shift from traditional to enterprise farming.

With initiatives like scientific breeding and fodder innovation, the Arunachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, aims to strengthen Mithun heritage. Wangsu praised the joint efforts with ICAR-National Research Centre and Mizoram's commitment to research and conservation amid challenges such as climate change and diminishing grazing lands.

