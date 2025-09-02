Left Menu

Vibrant Ganesh Festival Unites Cultures in Colombo

The Maharashtra Mandal in Sri Lanka celebrated the Ganesh festival with Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha. The event featured traditional attire, dance, and a gifted Ganpati idol. Over 200 guests from diverse backgrounds joined, highlighting the festival's unifying spirit and the legacy of Lokamanya Tilak.

The Maharashtra Mandal in Sri Lanka marked the Ganesh festival with vibrant celebrations in Colombo, reflecting traditional fervor in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha. The event took place at the Women's International Club, with the Maratha flag unfurled amid lively dance performances.

Women adorned in traditional 'navwari' saris and men in saffron 'phetas' danced energetically to the rhythm of 'dhol' and 'lezim'. The Ganpati idol, a gracious gift from Pune's Shrimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Trust, was the cornerstone of the festivities.

More than 200 participants from various cultures attended, including members of the Indian Cultural Association and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre. High Commissioner Jha emphasized the festival's historical roots in promoting unity, quoting Lokamanya Tilak on its enduring message of boundless faith.

