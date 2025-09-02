Left Menu

Witchcraft Accusations: A Faith Fueled Dilemma and the Threat to Africa's Elders

In parts of Africa, elderly individuals, especially women, are frequently accused of witchcraft, often as scapegoats for natural calamities like droughts. These accusations lead to violence, exclusion, and even death. Factors like dementia and a lack of understanding exacerbate the issue, prompting demands for public education and legal interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyakitabire | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:12 IST
Witchcraft Accusations: A Faith Fueled Dilemma and the Threat to Africa's Elders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In several African regions, elderly people—particularly women—face alarming rates of witchcraft accusations, often becoming targets during times of hardship. The accusations usually stem from natural events such as droughts, as seen with Ayder Kanyomushana, an 81-year-old who was wrongly blamed for a prolonged drought in her village.

These allegations escalate into violence, ostracism, and can eventuate in the tragic deaths of the accused. Many advocacy groups are sounding the alarm on this growing crisis. They point to factors like dementia, widely misunderstood on the continent, which further complicates the situation.

Efforts are underway to educate the masses and reform legal structures, aiming to protect vulnerable older individuals. Campaigns like "Dementia Not Witchcraft" seek to shift public perception and reduce such harmful accusations. But substantial obstacles remain, necessitating both ongoing awareness and the development of more resourceful community support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Ma...

 India
2
Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025