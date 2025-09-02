Witchcraft Accusations: A Faith Fueled Dilemma and the Threat to Africa's Elders

In several African regions, elderly people—particularly women—face alarming rates of witchcraft accusations, often becoming targets during times of hardship. The accusations usually stem from natural events such as droughts, as seen with Ayder Kanyomushana, an 81-year-old who was wrongly blamed for a prolonged drought in her village.

These allegations escalate into violence, ostracism, and can eventuate in the tragic deaths of the accused. Many advocacy groups are sounding the alarm on this growing crisis. They point to factors like dementia, widely misunderstood on the continent, which further complicates the situation.

Efforts are underway to educate the masses and reform legal structures, aiming to protect vulnerable older individuals. Campaigns like "Dementia Not Witchcraft" seek to shift public perception and reduce such harmful accusations. But substantial obstacles remain, necessitating both ongoing awareness and the development of more resourceful community support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)