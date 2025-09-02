Gerard Depardieu to Stand Trial for Alleged Rape Against Charlotte Arnould
French actress Charlotte Arnould announced on social media that actor Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to face trial for allegedly raping her. The Paris prosecutor's office did not confirm these claims, and Depardieu's lawyer has not yet responded.
French actress Charlotte Arnould took to social media on Tuesday, stating that film icon Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial on charges of rape.
The Paris prosecutor's office has yet to confirm Arnould's statements, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the proceedings.
No immediate comment has been issued by Depardieu's legal representative.
