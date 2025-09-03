Left Menu

Kim Ju Ae: The Emerging Heir of North Korea?

Kim Ju Ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, gains increased international attention and prominence, potentially positioning her as a future leader. Her public appearances have become more frequent, alongside significant figures, and she engages in international diplomacy, highlighting her possible future role in governance.

  South Korea

Kim Ju Ae, the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has taken a significant step onto the international stage. Accompanying her father to Beijing, she has been identified by analysts as a potential successor to her father's leadership.

Since her existence became public in 2013, Ju Ae has gained visibility through various public appearances. She was first spotted in North Korean state media in 2022 during a missile launch. Ju Ae's public engagements have since expanded to military parades and diplomatic events, showcasing her growing involvement in her father's political world.

In recent years, Ju Ae's presence has become increasingly prominent at high-level events, such as celebrations with foreign diplomats and state projects. This heightened public profile may indicate her future leadership role as experts consider her a leading candidate to succeed Kim Jong Un.

