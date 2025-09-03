Left Menu

Controversy Strikes Bendigo Writers Festival: Safe-Speech Norms in the Spotlight

The Bendigo Writers Festival faced significant controversy when over 50 authors withdrew in protest against a code of conduct demanding 'cultural safety.' This incident highlights the complexities and contradictions in 'safe-speech' norms, which aim to protect marginalized groups yet sometimes lead to censorship and debate suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goldcoast | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:54 IST
In a swirl of controversy, the Bendigo Writers Festival saw over 50 authors pull out after organizers mandated a strict code of conduct to ensure 'cultural safety.' The policy, intended to curb inflammatory or divisive speech, instead left many feeling stifled and culturally unsafe.

This scenario is the latest in a series of clashes within progressive circles over the use of safe-speech norms, where protection for marginalized voices sometimes inadvertently results in constraints on public dialogue. This has incited debates across universities and other cultural forums, questioning the balance between safety and freedom of speech.

The Bendigo incident underscores a deeper challenge in implementing safe-speech standards, especially when they conflict with the rights of opposing marginalized groups. Such tensions were exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Gaza, illustrating the complexities of choosing which voices deserve protection under these norms.

