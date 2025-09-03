Left Menu

Karam: Celebrating Tribal Unity and Nature's Bounty in Jharkhand

Karam, a major tribal festival in Jharkhand, emphasizes the connection between people and nature. Celebrated by worshipping Karam trees, it embodies sibling love and highlights the tribals' cultural richness. Both Governor Gangwar and Chief Minister Soren stress the festival’s message of environmental balance and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:25 IST
In Jharkhand, the Karam festival, a vital tribal celebration, sees locals honor Karam trees and Mother Nature, aiming for a rich kharif harvest. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren conveyed greetings as the celebration unfolds.

Marked by worship and rituals, Karam promotes sibling bonds, nature preservation, and societal well-being. Gangwar highlighted the festival's roles in health and prosperity.

Soren emphasized Karam as a testament to the tribes' cultural and environmental ties. He urged society to maintain traditions and environmental stewardship, reflecting on their bond with nature's elements.

