Film Team Apologizes for Controversial Dialogue in 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra'

The Malayalam film 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra,' currently in theatres, has sparked controversy due to a dialogue that disparages girls from Bengaluru. The makers, led by producer Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, have issued an apology and committed to altering the dialogue after facing public criticism.

The contentious scene features actor Sandy's character, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, making derogatory statements. Acknowledging the oversight, Wayfarer Films posted an apology on Instagram, emphasizing their intent to prioritize people's sentiments and swiftly rectify the issue by editing the film.

Aside from the controversy, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' tells the story of a woman who uncovers mystical abilities while overcoming personal challenges. As malevolence emerges, she must harness her newfound powers and accept her destiny amid changing circumstances.

