Decoding Humanity: 'Humans in the Loop' Challenges AI Narratives

Aranya Sahay's film 'Humans in the Loop' explores the intersection of AI and human experience through the eyes of Nehma, a tribal woman working in a data-labeling center in Jharkhand. The film questions the hierarchy of knowledge systems and how AI can reflect a Euro-centric worldview, highlighting the broader societal implications of AI technologies.

Updated: 03-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:05 IST
Filmmaker Aranya Sahay examines the intersection of artificial intelligence and human experience in his film 'Humans in the Loop', which follows Nehma, a tribal woman from Jharkhand employed at an AI data-labeling center.

The narrative delves into how data-training often reflects a Euro-centric worldview, questioning the hierarchy within knowledge systems. This perspective is set against the backdrop of Nehma's intricate relationship with her daughter and her ethnic heritage.

'Humans in the Loop', which has featured in various international film festivals, aims to challenge the surface-level interaction between AI and reality, proposing a deeper look into its societal impact and cultural implications.

