Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi': A Riveting Tale of Twin Echoes

Anurag Kashyap unveils the trailer for 'Nishaanchi,' showcasing a gripping story of twin brothers, set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh. Starring debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, alongside a talented cast, the film promises intense emotions and a classic Hindi cinema vibe, with a release on September 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:15 IST
Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi': A Riveting Tale of Twin Echoes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has released the trailer for his much-anticipated film 'Nishaanchi.' The film, set to hit theaters on September 19, features newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray and highlights a compelling narrative set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh.

Centered around the lives of twin brothers, brilliantly portrayed by Thackeray, 'Nishaanchi' explores themes of emotion, betrayal, and action—hallmarks of classic Hindi cinema. Kashyap's collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios India has been a harmonious one, where his vision for a story rooted deeply in his love for Hindi films flourishes.

The cast, including Vedika Pinto and Monika Panwar, delivered standout performances that capture the film's essence. With vibrant music and a vivid storytelling approach, 'Nishaanchi' is poised to capture audiences with its emotional depth and thrilling twists.

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025