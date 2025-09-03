Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi': A Riveting Tale of Twin Echoes

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has released the trailer for his much-anticipated film 'Nishaanchi.' The film, set to hit theaters on September 19, features newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray and highlights a compelling narrative set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh.

Centered around the lives of twin brothers, brilliantly portrayed by Thackeray, 'Nishaanchi' explores themes of emotion, betrayal, and action—hallmarks of classic Hindi cinema. Kashyap's collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios India has been a harmonious one, where his vision for a story rooted deeply in his love for Hindi films flourishes.

The cast, including Vedika Pinto and Monika Panwar, delivered standout performances that capture the film's essence. With vibrant music and a vivid storytelling approach, 'Nishaanchi' is poised to capture audiences with its emotional depth and thrilling twists.