Honoring Fallen Stars: Portugal's Tribute to Jota and Costa

Portugal's national football team pays tribute to late players Diogo Jota and Jorge Costa, with Ruben Neves wearing Jota's No. 21 jersey. Jota, who died in a car accident, is remembered through a tattoo by Neves and a tribute ceremony attended by prominent Portuguese figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartfelt homage, Portugal's national football team has decided to honor their late players, Diogo Jota and Jorge Costa, who tragically lost their lives earlier this year. Ruben Neves, a key midfielder, will wear Jota's No. 21 jersey in a touching tribute.

The ceremony, filled with poignant memories and a sense of camaraderie, also unveiled Neves' tattoo, depicting him and Jota together. This act symbolizes Jota's enduring presence among his teammates as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary.

The ceremony was graced by significant figures, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The tribute extended to the late Jorge Costa, celebrating his contributions and love for the game, ultimately awarding both Jota and Costa posthumous honors for their service.

