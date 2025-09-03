Praise and Controversies: The Complex Journey of Vellappally Natesan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, lauded Vellappally Natesan, a key Ezhava community figure, for bringing Sree Narayana Guru's 20th-century ideologies to practical life. As the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, Natesan's efforts to enhance the education and employment for historically disadvantaged groups were emphasized.

During an SNDP event, the Chief Minister highlighted the guru's vision for social justice, which prioritizes educational and occupational empowerment for backward communities. Vijayan reaffirmed his support for Natesan as he continues upholding these principles.

This admiration follows Natesan's recent endorsement of the LDF government's Global Ayyappa Sangamam initiative but also contrasts with the controversy sparked by his remarks against the Muslim community, leading to criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League, a significant opposition ally.