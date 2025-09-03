Karam Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Conservation in Jharkhand

The 'Karam' festival, a major cultural event in Jharkhand, was celebrated with zeal by tribal communities across the state. The festival revolves around the worship of 'Karam' trees, symbolizing a rich harvest in the Kharif season, while also emphasizing sibling love and nature conservation.

Homes were adorned with flowers and leaves to mark the occasion, with prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Minister Sanjay Seth attending the 'Karam Mahotsav' at Ranchi Women's College. Soren highlighted that the event underscores the traditions and culture that bind every section of the community.

Leaders like Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended their wishes, underlining the festival's message of sustainable development and social harmony. The celebration calls for preserving customs, empowering society, and ensuring environmental protection for future generations.

