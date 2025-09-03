Karam Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Conservation in Jharkhand
The tribal communities of Jharkhand celebrated the 'Karam' festival, honoring 'Karam' trees and praying for a good harvest. The event symbolizes kinship and nature conservation, with prominent figures participating. It highlights the rich cultural traditions of the state and conveys messages of environmental harmony and social unity.
- Country:
- India
The 'Karam' festival, a major cultural event in Jharkhand, was celebrated with zeal by tribal communities across the state. The festival revolves around the worship of 'Karam' trees, symbolizing a rich harvest in the Kharif season, while also emphasizing sibling love and nature conservation.
Homes were adorned with flowers and leaves to mark the occasion, with prominent figures like Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Minister Sanjay Seth attending the 'Karam Mahotsav' at Ranchi Women's College. Soren highlighted that the event underscores the traditions and culture that bind every section of the community.
Leaders like Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended their wishes, underlining the festival's message of sustainable development and social harmony. The celebration calls for preserving customs, empowering society, and ensuring environmental protection for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karam
- Jharkhand
- festival
- tribal
- conservation
- culture
- harvest
- Soren
- tradition
- environment
ALSO READ
Craftsmanship and Culture Converge at India's 'Legacy of Craft'
Debrigarh Sanctuary: India's New Conservation Gem and Dark Sky Tourist Hub
Vibrant Ganesh Festival Unites Cultures in Colombo
Jharkhand Government's Landmark Decisions: Honoring Legacy and Promoting Culture
Grasslands in Manas National Park Face Rapid Decline: A Call for Urgent Conservation