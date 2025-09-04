Left Menu

Kerala's Royal Legacy Revives Through Onam Ceremony

A tradition from Kerala’s royal era is kept alive during Onam, with the State Minister handing over the 'Uthradakkizhi' to a royal descendant. This gesture, once a kingly offering, is now funded by the state and continues to unify the past and present cultures.

In Kerala, the vibrant legacy of its regal past continues to interlace with the tapestry of democratic governance, as the tradition of offering the 'Uthradakkizhi' endures. This ceremonial practice occurred on the eve of Onam, when State Minister V N Vasavan visited the Vayaskara Raj Bhavan.

The 'Uthradakkizhi', originally bestowed by the Cochin kings as a part of the harvest festival, was presented to N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti, a member of the Cochin royal lineage. Despite the dissolution of monarchy, the state government diligently preserves this cultural ritual, underscoring the harmonious blend of Kerala's heritage with modern polity.

Key figures joined the occasion, including MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena. This continuity is emblematic of Onam's larger spirit, marking a festive bridge between yesteryears and the present day.

