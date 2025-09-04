Harmony and Heritage: Presidential Greetings on Onam and Milad-un-Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to the nation on the eve of two significant festivals, Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, acknowledging Kerala's rich cultural tapestry.

In her message, she emphasized Onam as a reflection of cultural unity, urging citizens to appreciate farmer contributions.

On Milad-un-Nabi, she invoked the Prophet Muhammad's teachings, calling for societal harmony and love.

