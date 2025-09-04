Harmony and Heritage: Presidential Greetings on Onam and Milad-un-Nabi
President Droupadi Murmu extended festive greetings on the eve of Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, emphasizing Kerala's cultural richness and the importance of unity. She highlighted the significance of respecting cultural diversity and drawing inspiration from Prophet Muhammad's teachings of peace and service to humanity.
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to the nation on the eve of two significant festivals, Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, acknowledging Kerala's rich cultural tapestry.
In her message, she emphasized Onam as a reflection of cultural unity, urging citizens to appreciate farmer contributions.
On Milad-un-Nabi, she invoked the Prophet Muhammad's teachings, calling for societal harmony and love.
