Rescue Operation Triumphs Against Adversity in Chamba

In response to extreme weather conditions disrupting the Manimahesh Yatra route, the Chamba district administration has initiated a comprehensive evacuation plan. Over 35 ailing and elderly pilgrims have been successfully airlifted, with efforts continuing to manage the safe transportation of nearly 500 individuals from Bharmaur to Chamba.

The Chief Minister emphasized the deployment of adequate security personnel on damaged roads to assist and secure pilgrims' travel. The operation is critical following heavy rains that have devastated the region, triggering landslides and flash floods, especially affecting Bharmaur.

With the support of the Indian Air Force and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, the rescue operation has transported about 6,647 stranded pilgrims to safety. The administration remains committed to ensuring all pilgrims reach their homes through emergency provisions and continued transportation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)