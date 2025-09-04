Left Menu

Rescue Operation Triumphs Against Adversity in Chamba

The Chamba district is undertaking a major evacuation operation to assist pilgrims stranded due to landslides and floods along the Manimahesh Yatra route. Despite challenging weather, air and vehicle transportation are being coordinated to ensure the safe return of over 6,600 pilgrims, with the aid of emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:30 IST
Rescue Operation Triumphs Against Adversity in Chamba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to extreme weather conditions disrupting the Manimahesh Yatra route, the Chamba district administration has initiated a comprehensive evacuation plan. Over 35 ailing and elderly pilgrims have been successfully airlifted, with efforts continuing to manage the safe transportation of nearly 500 individuals from Bharmaur to Chamba.

The Chief Minister emphasized the deployment of adequate security personnel on damaged roads to assist and secure pilgrims' travel. The operation is critical following heavy rains that have devastated the region, triggering landslides and flash floods, especially affecting Bharmaur.

With the support of the Indian Air Force and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, the rescue operation has transported about 6,647 stranded pilgrims to safety. The administration remains committed to ensuring all pilgrims reach their homes through emergency provisions and continued transportation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

 India
2

New Leadership Steers India's Mutual Fund Industry to New Heights

 India
3
Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

 Global
4
The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Educatio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025