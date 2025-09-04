Pune Enforces Ban on Filming Ganesh Idol Immersions to Preserve Religious Harmony

Pune authorities have implemented a temporary ban on filming and disseminating visuals of Ganesh idol immersions. This preventive measure, effective from September 4 to September 15, aims to safeguard religious sentiments and ensure public peace, according to officials.

The prohibition comes under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. It is intended to mitigate potential disturbances that could arise from sharing such images, whether from natural water bodies or artificial tanks.

The city's idol immersions, set to occur on Saturday, will be closely monitored to ensure compliance. Violators of this order will face prosecution under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)