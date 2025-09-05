Left Menu

Actor held in Thane district for running prostitution racket

The rescued women have been sent to a shelter, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:41 IST
Actor held in Thane district for running prostitution racket
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 41-year-old actor in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a prostitution racket and forcing aspiring women actors into the illegal trade, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip, a police team deployed two decoy customers who contacted the accused, identified as Anushka Moni Mohan Das. She allegedly asked the undercover customers to meet her at a mall on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Kashimira on Wednesday, the official said.

"The team raided the premises and caught the accused red-handed accepting money from the decoy customers. We also rescued two women who are active in TV serials and Bangla cinema," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police.

A case has been registered against Das under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 143(3), which concerns human trafficking, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, PITA. The rescued women have been sent to a shelter, the official said. "A probe is underway to uncover the full extent of this crime and to identify if there are any other accomplices," ACP Ballal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility and prompts caution

ANALYSIS-Record $322 billion in China loans for stock bets feeds volatility ...

 Global
2
J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reopens

J-K highway shut for fourth day due to multiple landslides; Mughal Road reop...

 India
3
MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Congress

MGNREGA 'chronically underfunded' for last 11 years to 'throttle' scheme: Co...

 India
4
Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop India: Andhra CM

Tax reforms will enable 10 percent growth rate in future; nobody can stop In...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025