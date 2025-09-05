Left Menu

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Onam, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran extended heartfelt greetings to all.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:41 IST
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya (Image source: Instagram @therealprithvi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Onam, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran extended heartfelt greetings to all. He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife Supriya from the celebrations.

In the image, Prithviraj can be seen exuding traditional vibes in a mundu that he paired with a printed T-shirt. Supriya also flaunted the rich cultural heritage of Kerala in an ethnic white coloured saree with a golden border. "Happy Onam! (sunflower and red heart emojis)," Prithviraj captioned the post.

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala. "Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added. This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championships

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen battles injury to compete at Tokyo world championship...

 Global
2
DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial flight operations

DGCA plans to allow import of up to 20 yrs old aircraft for commercial fligh...

 India
3
Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshuffle

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM after tax row, unleashes Cabinet reshu...

 United Kingdom
4
UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025