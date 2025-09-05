Prithviraj Sukumaran shares adorable picture with wife Supriya from Onam celebrations

Celebrating the auspicious festival of Onam, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran extended heartfelt greetings to all. He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his wife Supriya from the celebrations.

In the image, Prithviraj can be seen exuding traditional vibes in a mundu that he paired with a printed T-shirt. Supriya also flaunted the rich cultural heritage of Kerala in an ethnic white coloured saree with a golden border. "Happy Onam! (sunflower and red heart emojis)," Prithviraj captioned the post.

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala. "Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added. This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)

