Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc on Historical Jogi Gate Cremation Ground
The historic Jogi Gate cremation ground in Jammu suffered severe damage from floods of the Tawi River. Urgent calls for volunteers and financial aid have been made to restore Swarag Dhaam. Floodwaters destroyed infrastructure and washed away ashes of the departed, leaving a thick layer of debris.
In Jammu, the historic Jogi Gate cremation ground faced ruin as the Tawi River flooded, washing away the ashes of four individuals alongside significant infrastructure damage. The management at Swarag Dhaam is appealing for volunteers and financial support to aid in the recovery and rebuild the sacred site.
The deluge transformed Swarag Dhaam into a mound of silt and debris, destroying its ghats, temples, and other religious facilities. Efforts to clear and restore the area are underway, involving numerous workers and machinery. However, the management stresses the need for more manpower and resources.
Rakesh Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of Seva Samiti, highlighted the critical situation, noting that financial aid is crucial for reconstruction. The floods not only damaged infrastructure but also erased the remains of the departed, sparking a significant community effort to repair the devastation and preserve the cultural heritage.
