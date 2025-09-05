Warner Bros War on AI: Showdown with Midjourney over Copyright
Warner Bros is suing AI company Midjourney for alleged copyright infringement, accusing it of enabling the creation of AI-generated images of copyrighted characters. The lawsuit follows similar actions by Disney and Universal, highlighting disputes over AI's use of intellectual property.
Warner Bros has launched a lawsuit against the artificial intelligence firm Midjourney, accusing it of facilitating the creation of unauthorized AI-generated images featuring its copyrighted characters, such as Superman and Bugs Bunny.
This move comes on the heels of similar legal actions by Disney and Universal, making it the third major Hollywood studio to challenge Midjourney in a Los Angeles federal court. The lawsuit alleges that Midjourney's AI system was trained on "illegal copies" of Warner Bros. works, leading to further unauthorized reproductions.
Warner Bros argues that Midjourney, based in San Francisco, facilitates consumer confusion about copyright laws, asserting that its practices lead subscribers to believe their actions are endorsed. In response, Midjourney denies the allegations, citing transformative fair use and emphasizing its stance during ongoing disputes with other entertainment giants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
