Historic $1 Trillion Compensation Plan Proposed for Elon Musk

Tesla's board proposed a groundbreaking $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk. This would be the largest corporate compensation plan in history, vastly surpassing his 2018 award. The package is designed to retain Musk until at least 2030 and aligns with Tesla’s market valuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:49 IST
Tesla's board of directors has made headlines with a proposition for an unprecedented $1 trillion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk. If accepted, it would become the largest corporate pay package ever recorded in history.

The proposal dwarfs Musk's controversial 2018 pay deal, originally valued at $56 billion, by approximately 18 times. Remarkably, it is nearly equivalent to Tesla's current market value, signifying the company's confidence in Musk's leadership.

Notably, earlier this year, Tesla's board granted an interim compensation bundle worth around $29 billion to ensure Musk remains CEO through 2030.

