Historic $1 Trillion Compensation Plan Proposed for Elon Musk

Tesla's board of directors has made headlines with a proposition for an unprecedented $1 trillion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk. If accepted, it would become the largest corporate pay package ever recorded in history.

The proposal dwarfs Musk's controversial 2018 pay deal, originally valued at $56 billion, by approximately 18 times. Remarkably, it is nearly equivalent to Tesla's current market value, signifying the company's confidence in Musk's leadership.

Notably, earlier this year, Tesla's board granted an interim compensation bundle worth around $29 billion to ensure Musk remains CEO through 2030.

