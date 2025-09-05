Orlando Bloom Reflects on Split with Katy Perry and Transforms for 'The Cut'

In a recent conversation with Today's Craig Melvin, actor Orlando Bloom opened up about his separation from pop star Katy Perry while promoting his latest film, 'The Cut.' Bloom expressed gratitude, highlighting the positive co-parenting relationship he shares with Perry for their daughter, Daisy.

Representatives for the couple confirmed their split, though they stressed both Perry and Bloom intend to maintain mutual respect. They prioritize Daisy's welfare, committing to an amicable relationship despite the end of their engagement.

In 'The Cut,' Bloom takes on the role of an ex-boxer grappling with the challenges of redemption amid personal turmoil. Bloom revealed the intense physical and mental toll of preparing for the role, underscoring the story's exploration of battling internal demons and finding self-acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)