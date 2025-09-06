Left Menu

Pune's Revered Ganesh Immersion Processions Set New Record

Pune's Ganesh idol immersion processions commenced with Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi. Key figures, including Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, participated. The Pune Police set a timetable to ensure timely completions. Amid festive sounds, the immersion maintained tradition while aiming for efficient execution to conclude in record time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:36 IST
Pune's Revered Ganesh Immersion Processions Set New Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The immersion processions of Ganesh idols in Pune marked a significant cultural event as they began with the Kasba Ganesh mandal idol on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the ten-day celebration. The grand procession was attended by notable personalities including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil, who joined the vibrant celebrations under the rhythmic beats of 'dhol tasha'.

Pune Police meticulously planned the schedule to ensure that the immersion processions for all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols commenced early and concluded within the day, avoiding overflow into the next. This strategic approach was emphasized by Murlidhar Mohol as part of efforts to maintain tradition while achieving efficiency.

The effigy of Kasba Ganpati, ornately adorned and carried on a flower-bedecked palanquin, received a warm reception from the dignitaries. Alongside Kasba, four other eminent mandals, including Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesriwada, initiated their processions, marking a collaborative effort to achieve a seamless and joyous conclusion to the festival.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025