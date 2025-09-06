Pune's Revered Ganesh Immersion Processions Set New Record
Pune's Ganesh idol immersion processions commenced with Kasba Ganesh mandal on Anant Chaturdashi. Key figures, including Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, participated. The Pune Police set a timetable to ensure timely completions. Amid festive sounds, the immersion maintained tradition while aiming for efficient execution to conclude in record time.
The immersion processions of Ganesh idols in Pune marked a significant cultural event as they began with the Kasba Ganesh mandal idol on Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of the ten-day celebration. The grand procession was attended by notable personalities including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, and Minister Chandrakant Patil, who joined the vibrant celebrations under the rhythmic beats of 'dhol tasha'.
Pune Police meticulously planned the schedule to ensure that the immersion processions for all five 'Manache Ganpati' idols commenced early and concluded within the day, avoiding overflow into the next. This strategic approach was emphasized by Murlidhar Mohol as part of efforts to maintain tradition while achieving efficiency.
The effigy of Kasba Ganpati, ornately adorned and carried on a flower-bedecked palanquin, received a warm reception from the dignitaries. Alongside Kasba, four other eminent mandals, including Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesriwada, initiated their processions, marking a collaborative effort to achieve a seamless and joyous conclusion to the festival.
