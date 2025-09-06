Left Menu

'Saiyaara' Shines: Celebrating 50 Blockbuster Days

'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, celebrated 50 days in theaters, marking a monumental success with over Rs 500 crore box office earnings. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film portrays the emotional journey of Krish, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, a lyricist grappling with heartbreak.

The film 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has completed 50 triumphant days since its release, amassing over Rs 500 crore at the box office, making it the most successful in director Mohit Suri's career.

Panday and Padda took to Instagram to thank their fans, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that the film has received. The duo shared heartfelt messages about the magic and emotion both felt and conveyed through their roles.

'Saiyaara' narrates the story of Krish, played by Panday, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, portrayed by Padda, a shy lyricist overcoming heartbreak. The film masterfully captures the chemistry between the leads through moments of soulful songwriting and raw emotion.

