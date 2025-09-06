'Saiyaara' Shines: Celebrating 50 Blockbuster Days
'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, celebrated 50 days in theaters, marking a monumental success with over Rs 500 crore box office earnings. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film portrays the emotional journey of Krish, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, a lyricist grappling with heartbreak.
- Country:
- India
The film 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has completed 50 triumphant days since its release, amassing over Rs 500 crore at the box office, making it the most successful in director Mohit Suri's career.
Panday and Padda took to Instagram to thank their fans, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that the film has received. The duo shared heartfelt messages about the magic and emotion both felt and conveyed through their roles.
'Saiyaara' narrates the story of Krish, played by Panday, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, portrayed by Padda, a shy lyricist overcoming heartbreak. The film masterfully captures the chemistry between the leads through moments of soulful songwriting and raw emotion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saiyaara
- Ahaan Panday
- Aneet Padda
- Mohit Suri
- successful film
- box office
- Krish
- Vaani
- musician
- lyricist
ALSO READ
YSRCP Celebrates Teachers' Day with Tribute to Dr. Radhakrishnan
Mamata pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teacher's Day
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Cardiologists Urge Public to Treat Sleep as a Vital Sign for Heart Health and Look Out for Signs Indicating Poor Sleep
Odisha Guv, CM pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
Akshay Kumar Applauds Kalyani Priyadarshan's Box Office Triumph