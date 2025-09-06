'Saiyaara' Shines: Celebrating 50 Blockbuster Days

The film 'Saiyaara', starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has completed 50 triumphant days since its release, amassing over Rs 500 crore at the box office, making it the most successful in director Mohit Suri's career.

Panday and Padda took to Instagram to thank their fans, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support that the film has received. The duo shared heartfelt messages about the magic and emotion both felt and conveyed through their roles.

'Saiyaara' narrates the story of Krish, played by Panday, an ambitious musician, and Vaani, portrayed by Padda, a shy lyricist overcoming heartbreak. The film masterfully captures the chemistry between the leads through moments of soulful songwriting and raw emotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)