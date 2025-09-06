Dawn's First Light: Arunachal Pradesh's Sun Rise Festival

In a significant move to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch of the 'Sun Rise Festival' in Dong, Anjaw district, the easternmost village in India. Scheduled from December 29 to January 2, the festival will offer a unique opportunity to welcome the New Year at the place where India's first daylight makes its appearance.

Emphasizing the natural and cultural wealth of the region, Khandu highlighted the festival's potential to attract adventurers and nature enthusiasts from across the nation. "Come, witness the first dawn of the New Year in the Land of the Rising Sun!" he urged. The event will feature local cultural performances, adventure activities, and eco-tourism events, all designed to showcase Anjaw's traditions and natural environment.

Dong's altitude of around 1,240 meters and its strategic location at the crossroads of India, China, and Myanmar make it a scenic and symbolic site for tourists. With recent government efforts to improve connectivity, this initiative represents a major step in placing Dong on India's tourism map, enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's reputation as a hub for adventure and nature-based tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)