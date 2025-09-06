Majestic Ganesh Idol Immersions Mark Festive Finale

The 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti festivities wrapped up in grandeur on Saturday with the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in Hyderabad and across Telangana. The highlight was the 69-ft tall Ganesh idol from Khairatabad, which was submerged in Hussain Sagar Lake amid much fanfare.

The popular 'laddu' auction at Balapur's Ganesh pandal fetched an impressive Rs 35 lakh this year, surpassing last year's Rs 30.01 lakh. In other parts, a Bandlaguda pandal's 'laddu prasadam' was collectively bought by residents for Rs 2.32 crore, highlighting the rich cultural involvement.

With about 50,000 idols set for immersion in the Hussain Sagar alone, comprehensive arrangements included 29,000 police personnel, nine safety boats, DRF teams, and 200 swimmers. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ensured cleanliness with 15,000 sanitation workers, static and mobile cranes, and artificial ponds to manage the crowd and maintain order.

