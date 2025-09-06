Tragedy Strikes at Pavagadh: Cable Car Mishap Claims Six Lives
A devastating accident occurred at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat, where six individuals lost their lives after a ropeway cable snapped. While the ropeway was closed due to bad weather, rescue operations were promptly initiated. The temple attracts millions of pilgrims annually to worship at the renowned site.
A tragic accident at the Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district claimed six lives when a cargo ropeway cable snapped. Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the fatalities and stated that police and fire brigade teams were conducting rescue and relief operations.
The temple, located at approximately 800 meters above sea level, offers pilgrims two ways to reach the summit: climbing 2000 steps or taking a cable car. However, due to adverse weather conditions, the public-use ropeway remained closed since Saturday morning, according to officials.
Pavagadh Hill, rising from Champaner in three stages, features a plateau at 1471 feet and a popular temple dedicated to Goddess Kali, drawing around 2.5 million visitors annually.
