Jaideep Ahlawat: The Story Behind the Hero

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat attributes his eclectic performances to his early introduction to literature and diverse life experiences. Despite success in films like 'Raazi' and 'Paatal Lok', he still auditions for roles, valuing the storytelling process. He remains grounded, choosing roles based on character potential over age constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:34 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat

In the world of cinema, Jaideep Ahlawat stands out for his commitment to the craft. Despite having made a mark with roles in 'Raazi' and the crime drama series 'Paatal Lok', Ahlawat continues to embrace auditions. He views them as essential, enabling directors to see him embody the character envisioned.

At the Jagran Film Festival's masterclass, he revealed the influences that shape his acting. From an early introduction to literature by his father to experiences across Indian towns, Ahlawat draws from these rich snapshots of life to inform his performances, saying it's the story that chooses the hero.

Ahlawat's roles often involve characters older than himself, yet he embraces these opportunities. The actor believes the essence of his work lies in the narrative's depth, not in personal vanity, staying grounded and choosing roles that challenge and inspire him, regardless of their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

