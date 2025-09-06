Remembering Subhash Chander Malhotra: A Legacy in Lenses

Renowned photojournalist Subhash Chander Malhotra has died at the age of 78 after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Saturday. A stalwart in the field, he is remembered for his extensive contributions to Indian photojournalism.

Malhotra was admitted to the National Heart Institute on August 24, grappling with acute left ventricular failure, as reported by doctors. His pioneering work with the Press Trust of India (PTI) began in 1987, marking an era of expanded visual news coverage for the agency.

PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi acknowledged Malhotra's enduring influence, noting, "Subhash Malhotra leaves an enormous void in the world of photojournalism." Malhotra's career included political assignments across various prime ministers and coverage of major sporting events such as the Olympics, cementing his legacy as an industry icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)