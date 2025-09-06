Vaishali Takes Lead in FIDE Grand Swiss as Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa Shine

Defending champion and Grandmaster R Vaishali surged ahead in the women's section of the FIDE Grand Swiss by defeating Olga Bedelka of Austria, marking her third consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, in the open section, world champion D Gukesh dismantled Daniil Yuffa of Spain, reaching 2.5 points with strategic precision. The day also saw Indian players R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi capitalize on their opponents' missteps, securing crucial victories.

However, the tournament brought mixed fortunes for others. Vantika Agrawal suffered a defeat against China's Yuxin Song, while D Harika settled for a draw with Guo Qi of China. Vaishali maintains a slender lead over her nearest competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)