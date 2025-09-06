Left Menu

Vaishali Takes Lead in FIDE Grand Swiss as Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa Shine

R Vaishali leads in the women's section of the FIDE Grand Swiss, defeating Olga Bedelka. Gukesh triumphs over Daniil Yuffa in the open section. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi also secured wins. Other Indian players, including Vantika Agrawal and D Harika, faced mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samarkand | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Defending champion and Grandmaster R Vaishali surged ahead in the women's section of the FIDE Grand Swiss by defeating Olga Bedelka of Austria, marking her third consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, in the open section, world champion D Gukesh dismantled Daniil Yuffa of Spain, reaching 2.5 points with strategic precision. The day also saw Indian players R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi capitalize on their opponents' missteps, securing crucial victories.

However, the tournament brought mixed fortunes for others. Vantika Agrawal suffered a defeat against China's Yuxin Song, while D Harika settled for a draw with Guo Qi of China. Vaishali maintains a slender lead over her nearest competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

