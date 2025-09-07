Devotees Defy Rain and Threats to Bid Farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja

In a show of devotion and resilience, thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, defying heavy rains and a bomb threat to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja and other Ganesh idols.

The immersion process, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival, started on Anant Chaturdashi and extended overnight.

Amid a high-security presence involving over 21,000 police personnel, the event concluded peacefully with 36,632 idols immersed by Sunday morning, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)