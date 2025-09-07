Devotees Defy Rain and Threats to Bid Farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja
Thousands gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai, to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja and other Ganesh idols amidst heavy rain and tight security. The immersion process, which began on Anant Chaturdashi, saw the presence of Anant Ambani. Despite a bomb threat, the festival concluded without incident, with 36,632 idols immersed citywide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 09:57 IST
- India
In a show of devotion and resilience, thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, defying heavy rains and a bomb threat to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja and other Ganesh idols.
The immersion process, marking the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival, started on Anant Chaturdashi and extended overnight.
Amid a high-security presence involving over 21,000 police personnel, the event concluded peacefully with 36,632 idols immersed by Sunday morning, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
