Mumbai Bids Emotional Farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja Amid High Security

Thousands gathered at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty to bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja during the Ganesh festival. Despite a bomb threat, the event proceeded smoothly with extensive security efforts, including aerial surveillance. Over 36,000 idols were immersed citywide, with no incidents reported, highlighting a secure and serene celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:04 IST
  India

Thousands of devotees congregated at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai under rainy skies on Sunday morning, marking the culmination of the 10-day Ganesh festival with the farewell to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and other idols of the elephant-headed deity.

In light of a recent threat alleging the presence of 14 terrorists in the city, Mumbai Police, reinforced by nearly 25,000 personnel, ensured heightened security for the immersion processions. A helicopter by the Indian Coast Guard and drones by the police provided aerial surveillance.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, alongside Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, monitored the event to ensure a safe celebration. Despite the challenges, the devotion remained undeterred, as evidenced by the immersion of over 36,000 idols, concluding the festivities without incident.

