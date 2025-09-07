Heroic Rescue: Ganpati Devotees Saved by Ro-Ro Boat

In a dramatic rescue on Saturday, three men participating in a Ganpati idol immersion in Palghar were saved from a swift creek. The men were swept away by strong currents after one of them slipped at Narangi jetty, Virar.

Maritime authorities acted swiftly, alerting a nearby Ro-Ro boat service to the unfolding crisis. Navneet Nijai, a Port inspector, immediately contacted Aadesh Naik who was operating the service, ensuring rapid deployment to the scene.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of various agencies, the men were safely pulled from the water and brought back to the jetty, averting a potential tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)