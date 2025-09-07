Heroic Rescue: Ganpati Devotees Saved by Ro-Ro Boat
Three men were rescued during a Ganpati idol immersion in Palghar, Maharashtra, after being swept away in a creek. Prompt action by maritime authorities led to a Ro-Ro boat reaching them in time. The rescue was a collaborative effort coordinated by district officials, ensuring the men were brought back safely.
In a dramatic rescue on Saturday, three men participating in a Ganpati idol immersion in Palghar were saved from a swift creek. The men were swept away by strong currents after one of them slipped at Narangi jetty, Virar.
Maritime authorities acted swiftly, alerting a nearby Ro-Ro boat service to the unfolding crisis. Navneet Nijai, a Port inspector, immediately contacted Aadesh Naik who was operating the service, ensuring rapid deployment to the scene.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of various agencies, the men were safely pulled from the water and brought back to the jetty, averting a potential tragedy.
