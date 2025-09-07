Quratulain Balouch Recovering After Bear Attack During Humanitarian Mission
Renowned Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is recovering after being attacked by a brown bear in Baltistan during flood relief efforts. Her condition is stable, and she suffered no fractures. Public engagements, including a planned show, are postponed. Fans are requested to respect her privacy.
Famed Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is on the mend following a harrowing encounter with a brown bear in Baltistan, where she was part of flood relief efforts. Her team confirms she is in stable condition and recuperating.
Balouch was involved in humanitarian work with Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) when the attack occurred. She was asleep in her tent during the night when the bear struck, but the CDRS team managed to scare the animal away. Balouch was swiftly transported to a local hospital and is now out of danger, with no fractures reported.
To facilitate her recovery, all public engagements are postponed, including a concert originally scheduled for September 19. Fans and well-wishers are asked to keep Balouch in their thoughts and respect her need for privacy during this time of healing.
