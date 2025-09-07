Left Menu

Cinematic Mission: A Veteran's Fight Against Suicides Premieres On World Suicide Prevention Day

A Kargil War veteran and former Indian Air Force officer, Group Captain G J Rao, has produced a film to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The film will premiere on World Suicide Prevention Day. Aimed at saving lives, it is inspired by Rao's book 'Sustainable Suicide Prevention Model'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:40 IST
A Kargil War veteran has turned to filmmaking for a noble cause, simultaneously tackling the complex issue of suicide prevention on screen. Group Captain G J Rao, formerly of the Indian Air Force, infused his cinematic project with the insights from his book 'Sustainable Suicide Prevention Model'. Set to be showcased on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, this film explores multifaceted suicide scenarios — from agrarian distress to student challenges and dowry-related issues.

G J Rao clarified that his cinematic endeavor is not intended for commercial gain but seeks to make a significant societal impact by emphasizing that suicide is never a solution. The film advocates for empathy, understanding, and sharing as preventive measures against taking one's own life. 'It is the strongest message I want to convey to the masses,' Rao emphasizes.

Directed by Om Sai Prakash, a noted Kannada and Telugu filmmaker, the film has already garnered recognition, bagging three awards at a local film festival. 'Roshni', a city-based voluntary organization dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention, will lead the film's screening. Rao's resolve to harness cinema's mass appeal aims to foster a broad understanding of and empathy towards mental health issues.

