Carlo Acutis: The Millennial Saint

Pope Leo XIV made a historic announcement as he declared 15-year-old Carlo Acutis a saint, marking him as the Catholic Church's first millennial to receive such an honor. Acutis, known for his technological prowess, is celebrated as 'God's influencer' for his efforts to spread the faith online.

The canonization took place during a well-attended open-air Mass at St. Peter's Square, where tens of thousands gathered, many of whom were millennials and families with young children. The significant turnout underscores the impact Acutis has had as a relatable spiritual figure for modern Catholics.

The ceremony also saw the canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati, another beloved Italian figure who passed away in his youth. The Vatican reported that the event drew significant participation from Church hierarchy, with 36 cardinals, 270 bishops, and 212 priests joining the celebration.

