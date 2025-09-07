Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Chaturthi Idol Immersion in Mathura

A 22-year-old man named Amit drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Mathura's Yamuna River. Despite efforts by local divers, his body was recovered two hours later and he was declared dead at multiple hospitals. Amit had joined villagers for the festive proceedings.

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as a 22-year-old man drowned during an idol immersion event in Mathura. The police confirmed the unfortunate news.

Amit, from Sadabad area of Hathras, was part of a group that traveled to Mauja Musadpur Ghat for this ceremonial occasion. Following the immersion of the idol, the group entered the Yamuna River to bathe.

While bathing, Amit ventured into deeper waters and started to drown. Local divers were swiftly informed and launched an immediate search operation, recovering his body two hours later. Despite being rushed to several hospitals, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

